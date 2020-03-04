Martha GILBERT Bradford
Died on February 27, 2020 due to heart complications. Martha is survived by her husband of 55 years, McAlister Bradford of Forestville, MD. Other survivors include Martha's father Delbert Gilbert; her sister and brother in-law Linda and William Forrester; nephew William Forrester Jr.; aunt and uncle Len and Patsy Jackson. She is also survived by her four step-daughters, four grandchildren; and two great grandchildren; as well as other close family and friends. Martha had a long career with the District of Columbia government, most recently as a part of the Child & Family Services Agency department. Viewing, funeral and interment will be held Friday March 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. Cedar Hill Cemetery, 4111 Pennsylvania Ave., Suitland-Silver Hill, MD.