

Martha Penney Butler



Of Accokeek, Maryland, was born June 28, 1923 and died at age 95 on April 14, 2019. "Penney", as she was known to most, grew up and went to school in Alabama later graduating from Athens College in Alabama with a degree in Education. Upon graduation, she came to Washington, DC to work for the Department of the Army at the Pentagon.

After 30-plus years working for the Pentagon, the Immigration and Naturalization Service and the National Park Service, she retired to spend more time enjoying the things she loved, her family, friends, nature and the house in Accokeek she helped build and then live in since 1959. She could identify most plants, trees and birds and could imitate most bird calls as well. She also loved knitting sweaters for her family, hiking outdoors and along the shore of the Potomac River collecting driftwood to use in arrangements. She loved playing the piano, which she taught herself to do, and gave many people joy as she would call them and play and sing Happy Birthday to them. Penney also authored many poems, which she loved to recite for family, friends at church and patients in nursing homes. Penney lived a very full life sharing and serving with the many gifts God gave her and surrounded her with all her life. She was a member of Whitehall Baptist Church where she faithfully served in so many areas over the years, and spent many of her retired years singing with the Jolly Timer's Choir.

Penney was a loving mother to her son, Scott T. Butler (Terri), her daughter, Cindy Smallwood (Dale), grandmother to Jessica Bryant (Ryan), Jason Hollandsworth, A.B. Butler (Paula), Tommy Butler (Rhonda), Daniel Butler and Randy Butler and eight greatgrandchildren, Naomi, Elaina, Olivia, Skyla, Nathaniel, Payton, Benjamin and Mia.

Services to be held Friday, April 19 at Whitehall Baptist Church in Accokeek, MD at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Whitehall Baptist Church or the Alice Ferguson Foundation.