On Tuesday, November 17, 2020. The beloved mother of Donna DeCesaris and Artie Campli; loving sister of Elaine Buckingham and the late Fay Reynolds and Edward Whiteside; and former spouse of Arthur R. Campli. Also survived by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Jenna and Neil Butler and their sons, Haviland, Reid and Lawson; Geaton A. DeCesaris III; Elisa and Riley Konara and their sons, Renoen and Rhodes; Juliana and Michael Johnson and their daughters, Charlie and Logan; and Brandon Campli. Friends are invited to celebrate Martha's life on Friday, November 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Upper Marlboro, MD where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, November 21 at 10 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Martha's memory to the Lighthouse Shelter, 10 Hudson Street, Annapolis, MD 21401.