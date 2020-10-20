1/
MARTHA CONTEE
Martha Ann Walker-Contee  
Martha Ann Walker-Contee, 88, of Washington, DC., gained her wings on Monday, October 12, 2020 at the Family Extensions Assisted Living Facility. She was a retired worker of the Department of Justice and H&R Block. She was also a dedicated member of Mt. Airy Baptist Church where she served for many years. Martha is survived by three children: Raymond Wood, Jacqueline Wood and Reginald Wood; two siblings, Anna M. Chin and Walter Jefferys, as well as a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.  Martha's homegoing service will take place on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at The Kingdom of God Worship Center in Upper Marlboro, MD. The viewing is from 10 until time of Service at 11 a.m., can be seen virtually on Facebook Live on the church page. Ron Taylor II Funeral Home is overseeing the service.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Viewing
10:00 AM
The Kingdom of God Worship Center
OCT
21
Service
11:00 AM
The Kingdom of God Worship Center
