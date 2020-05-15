

MARTHA ANN BLAKE COOPER



Martha Ann Blake Cooper, age 83, formerly of Roseland, VA, daughter of B. Gary and Mattie Mae Blake of Richmond, VA, and loving wife of Charles Horne Cooper, deceased, passed away April 30, 2020 in Fairfax, VA, succumbing to COVID-19. She was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Blake Svendsen of East Greenwich, RI.

Martha is survived by her three children, Martha Helen Bowden and husband Robert of Centreville, VA, Charles "Chip" Cooper and wife Kathy of Worthington, OH, and Taylor Cooper and wife Jennifer of Manassas, VA; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Strong in her Christian faith and wife of a career military officer, Martha lived in many different places, made many friends, and loved to contribute to her communities doing everything from planting a church in Hawaii, being a Cub Scout Den Mother in Richmond, and working for her local Garden Club in Fairfax.

In their later years, Martha and Charlie renovated a country farmhouse in Roseland, VA, where they had many fond memories. Martha was laid to rest there next to her husband in Beech Grove Cemetery.

A celebration of Martha's life will be scheduled at a future date. The family extends their sincere gratitude to the dedicated staff and residents at The Virginian, and to her special friend James Thompson, all of whom brought Martha great joy, love and happiness in her twilight years.