MARTHA COOPER
Minister Martha Renee Cooper  
Entered into eternal rest on Sunday, October 25, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory, her children Bryan and Tanya; three grandchildren: Gabrielle, Khalil and Baille; four siblings; five godchildren and a host of loving relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to: Smith Center for Healing and the Arts at (smithcenter.org) or Black Women's Health Imperative bwhi.org. Family will receive friends at Strickland Funeral Services, 6500 Allentown Road, Camp Springs, Maryland on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10 a.m. and a Private Service at 11 a.m. Interment Trinity Memorial Cemetery, Waldorf, MD. www.Stricklandfuneralservices.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
6500 Allentown Road
Camp Springs, MD 20748
(301) 449-0400
