Minister Martha Renee Cooper
Entered into eternal rest on Sunday, October 25, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory, her children Bryan and Tanya; three grandchildren: Gabrielle, Khalil and Baille; four siblings; five godchildren and a host of loving relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to: Smith Center for Healing and the Arts at (smithcenter.org
) or Black Women's Health Imperative bwhi.org
. Family will receive friends at Strickland Funeral Services, 6500 Allentown Road, Camp Springs, Maryland on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10 a.m. and a Private Service at 11 a.m. Interment Trinity Memorial Cemetery, Waldorf, MD. www.Stricklandfuneralservices.com