

MARTHA R. CURTIS



Martha "Pat" was born July 18, 1931, in Cincinnati, OH, the only child of Martha and Cecil Lancaster.

Pat attended Mary Washington College and graduated with a BA in English, 1951. She met Richard Curtis "Dick" in the fall of 1951. They were married the day after he graduated from the US Naval Academy on June 6, 1953.

During Dick's 32-year Naval career, they were stationed all over the country as well as overseas. After Dick's retirement from the Navy and a second career, they lived in Bonita, CA until 2014.

Pat and Dick enjoyed traveling worldwide. They took many trips to Hawaii and Europe as well as Viet Nam and Chile. In 2014, Pat and Dick moved back to Virginia to be closer to family. Pat passed away on February 24, 2020. She is predeceased by Dick, her husband of 64 years. Pat is survived by children Steve (wife Sandie), Rick (wife Vikki), and Beth Ostlund (husband John); grandchildren Stephanie, Matt (wife Ashley), Drew (wife Sarah), Jeff, Timothy, and Michael; great grandchildren Judah, Aidan, and Aubrey.

A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 14 at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 4207 Forest Hill Avenue, Richmond, VA 23225. Interment and a reception will follow.