MARTHA DAVIS

Service Information
Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD
21701
(301)-898-1577
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
Notice
Martha Baker Davis (Age 97)  

Passed peacefully into God's arms on Saturday, June 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy Davis, Jr.; her son, James Gordon Davis and her grandson, Shawn Michael Davis. Martha is survived by four of her five children, Stephen A. Davis, Karen Davis Galloway (Steve), Henry L. Davis (Deanduesa), and William A. Davis. She is also survived by one sister, Hope Rafferty of Kalamazoo, Michigan and three grandchildren, Mycal Rexroad, Roy A. Davis (Kelly), and Amber Davis DeMilt (Bobby). She is also survived by additional family members Crystal and Jason Blake as well as seven great grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. A celebration of Martha's life will be held on July 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. with a visitation hour beginning at 1 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy., Frederick, Maryland. At the request of the family, inurnment will be private at Rocky Gap State Veterans Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Washington Post on June 26, 2019
