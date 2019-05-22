

Martha Belle Fraber

(Age 72)



Of Manassas Park, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 in Manassas.

She was a member of All Saints Catholic Church and she loved crafts.

Survivors include her husband of 53 years, John W. Fraber, III, her children, John Joseph Fraber, and Christina Dawn Gibney, a granddaughter, Katy Nicole Gibney, a brother, Daniel Bullick and two sisters, Margaret Horn and Betty Davis.

The family will receive friends from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at Pierce Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church with interment to follow at Fairfax Memorial Park.