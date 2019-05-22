The Washington Post

MARTHA FRABER

Service Information
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Pierce Funeral Home
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
Martha Belle Fraber  
(Age 72)  

Of Manassas Park, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 in Manassas.
 
She was a member of All Saints Catholic Church and she loved crafts.
 
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, John W. Fraber, III, her children, John Joseph Fraber, and Christina Dawn Gibney, a granddaughter, Katy Nicole Gibney, a brother, Daniel Bullick and two sisters, Margaret Horn and Betty Davis.
 
The family will receive friends from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at Pierce Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church with interment to follow at Fairfax Memorial Park.
Published in The Washington Post on May 22, 2019
