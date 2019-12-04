The Washington Post

MARTHA GADSON

MARTHA LOUISE GADSON  

On Tuesday, November 26 2019, Martha Louise Gadson of Capital Heights Maryland entered into eternal rest. Loving mother of Hebert (Viola) Gray Sr. Also survived by eight grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jacob N. Gadson Sr., and her son, Jacob N. Gadson Jr. Family will receive friends on Thursday, December, 5 from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at Mount Airy Baptist Church, 1100 North Capital Street NW, Washington, DC. Interment Chief Cornerstone Cemetery, Goochland, Virginia.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 4, 2019
