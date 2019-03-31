Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARTHA GREENSPAN.



Martha Oser Greenspan



On Friday, March 29, 2019 of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Richard B. Greenspan; devoted mother of Marcia Blau and Dr. Robert E. Greenspan; loving sister of the late Bernard and Jack Oser and the late Adelaide Rose; cherished grandmother of Hedy and Stephen Blau, Emily, Sarah, Rachel and Matthew Greenspan; great-grandmother of Ethan, Dylan, Shayna, Jayden, Layla and Nolan.

Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Washington Hebrew Congregation, 3935 Macomb St NW, Washington, DC 20016 with interment to follow at King David Memorial Gardens, Falls Church, VA. Family will be observing Shiva on Tuesday following the service at the home of Marcia Blau with Minyan at 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Casey House of Montgomery Hospice. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.