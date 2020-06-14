

Martha Fielding Grimsley

Martha Fielding Grimsley passed away at her home in Annandale, VA. On June 9, 2020. Martha was born in 1928 and raised on a family farm in Bealton, VA. She and her late husband, Ellison Lee Grimsley lived in a lovingly restored pre-civil war home in the Sleepy Hollow area since 1961, where the large grounds served as a gathering place for neighborhood children for over 50 years. She is survived by her four sons, Douglas, Ellison, Jr., Andrew, and Michael, plus 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. In keeping with her generous and loving nature she insisted that her body be donated to George Washington University in order that she could help others even in death. A memorial celebration will be scheduled at a later date when her extended family and friends can safely travel.



