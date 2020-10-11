

Martha M. Seymour Hixenbaugh (Age 96)

Martha M. (Seymour) Hixenbaugh, longtime resident of Burke, VA passed away peacefully September 12, 2020 at Inova Fairfax Hospital with her family by her side. She was born to the late Thomas "Ras" Malone and Ethel Faulk Malone on a farm in Hornbook, Tennessee February 22, 1924. After graduating from Obion County High School, Marty left rural Tenn. for the city life of Detroit, Michigan soon meeting Gilbert E. Seymour after returning from a tour with the Marine Corps in WWII. Marriage to Gilbert came in Garden City, Michigan on December 15, 1951. Starting a family and becoming a homemaker to raise the children while Gil had a variety of jobs to support the family. Marty was preceded in death by her brother George, sisters Louise and Marie and in 1982 her husband Gilbert E. Seymour. Marty was loved very much by her family and friends who will dearly miss her. Left to cherish her memory is her family, sons, Barry E. Seymour and his wife Ladan Seymour and Timothy J. Seymour and his wife Janet Seymour; three grandchildren Barry E. Seymour, Jr, Kyle A. Seymour and his wife Kathryn Humphrey, Lara N. Seymour and "Number 3 Son" Donald Early and his wife Diana Early. She was a long-time member of the St. Georges Methodist Church and enjoyed helping when volunteers where needed, meeting William Hixenbaugh while counting the church offerings, later marrying William at the age 79. They enjoyed taking trips and attending functions, dances and bingo events with their friends at the Fairfax Elks Lodge. Considering the restrictions on public gatherings, relatives and friends are invited to attend an outdoor memorial service at St. Georges United Methodist Church, 4910 Ox Rd., Fairfax, VA 22030 on October 15, 2020 at 11 a.m.



