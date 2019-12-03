The Washington Post

MARTHA JACOBS

Notice
MARTHA D. JACOBS  

On Sunday, December 1, 2019, MARTHA D. "Marti" JACOBS of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of Norman Jacobs. Devoted mother of Neil (Marcie) Jacobs. Dear grandmother of Ariana and Erin Jacobs. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, 1 p.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens Chapel, Olney, MD. Interment following. After the interment, shiva will be observed at the Community Room at Creekside B in Leisure World through Thursday evening, with minyans at 7:30 p.m. each evening. Memorial contributions may be made to The ALS Association, DC/MD/VA Chapter, 30 W. Gude Dr., Rockville, MD 20850 or to B'nai Israel Congregation, 6301 Montrose Rd., Rockville, MD 20852. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 3, 2019
