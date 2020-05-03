

MARTHA SUE JOHNSON



Martha Sue Johnson, 79, passed away on Wednesday, April 2, 2020 in Alexandria, Virginia.

Martha was born in Eden, NC on December 13, 1940, the daughter of Joe Weldon Johnson and Beulah Estell Johnson, both deceased. She entered into the Marine Corps after high school. After college, she became an officer in the Navy. She was assigned to the Annapolis Naval Academy where she was the first woman to teach. She retired from the Navy as a Commander after 34 years of service.

Martha is survived by her brother, John Robert Johnson and wife Lib of Greensboro, NC; her niece, Sonja Cartwright; her great niece and nephew, Liz and Rob; and her longtime friend, Mary Dodd.

A private graveside service was held at Ridge-View Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Baptist Children's Home of NC, PO Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27360.

Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home of Eden, NC served the family of Ms. Johnson.