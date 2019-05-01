Reverend Dr. MARTHA EDGE JONES
Transitioned peacefully on Monday, April 22, 2019. To cherish her wonderful memory, she is survived by, three sons, Anthony Jones, Samuel (Jean) Jones, Zachery (Diane) Jones, Esq.; three daughters, Sandra Jones Johnson, Reva (Maynard) Gambrell, Dr. Shavon (Myles) Coulter; eight grandchildren: Valarie Dunn (William), Alfred Johnson II, Corey Jones, Samantha Jones, Kiev Gambrell, Anthony Jones Jr., Mykel Coulter, and Kyndal Coulter; two great grandchildren: Taylor Jacobs and Tamir Jacob; many nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.. Martha was predeceased by her husband, Sam Jones, her son-in-law Maynard Gambrell, and eight siblings: Perry, Robert, Joe, James, Arthur, Mattie, Nellie and Barsie. Celebration of Life on May 3, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. until service time at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Baptist Church, 8008 Eastern Avenue NW. Interment Arlington National Cemetery.