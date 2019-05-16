

MARTHA MORTON LEMONS

July 16, 1934 - May 12, 2019



Born July 16 1934 in Omaha, Nebraska and entered Heaven's Gates on May 12, 2019 at the age of 84. Preceded in death by parents Lawrence and Winifred Morton; brothers Harvey and Jim Morton and son Roger Lemons. Martha is survived by her husband of 58 years Jim Lemons; sons Gary, Ken and Bob Lemons, daughter Rebecca (Lemons) Sloop; brother Larry Morton; grandchildren Brittany Lemons, Paige Shahryary, Madison Willard, Candice Brooks; and great-grandchildren Ethan Lemons, Kylie Teekel, Elle Brooks; daughters-in-law, Sue Lemons, Nï¿½ï¿½le Giulini, Yvette (Barron) Lemons, and son-in-law Michael Sloop.

Visitation, Wednesday, May 15, 2019, 6 to 8 p.m. at Roeder Mortuary, 108th Chapel; Service 11 a.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Northwest Hills United Church of Christ, 9334 Fort St Omaha, NE. Private interment at West Lawn Cemetery Omaha, NE.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Northwest Hills Church of Christ.

