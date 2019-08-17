

Martha Ballenger Lesley

January 1, 1928 - August 14, 2019



Passed peacefully at her home in Silver Spring, MD with her children at her side. She was born and raised in Greer, SC and was preceded in death by her parents Everett Guy Ballenger and Una Jackson Ballenger; siblings Charles David Ballenger and Thetis Ballenger Rush; and husband Harold League Lesley. After becoming a widow at age 50 she led a fiercely independent life. Until recent years she found great joy in golf and her many golfing buddies. She leaves two children, Debra Lesley Scherrer of Clifton, VA and Steven Harold Lesley of San Diego, CA; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. There will be a private memorial and Interment will be at Fort Lincoln Cemetery.