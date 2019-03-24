Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARTHA LOVELESS. View Sign



LOVELESS MARTHA ARLENE DUVALL LOVELESS Martha Arlene Duvall "Dee Dee" Loveless passed away on March 14, 2019 with her loving husband of 57 years, William James "BJ" Loveless by her side. She had been a resident of Columbia, MD for many years. Martha was a lover of "all things bright and beautiful; all creatures great and small." When her children were young, her home was a menagerie of guinea pigs, mice, ferrets, gerbils, rats, birds, and fish. The family even had a pet quail! Martha's wit and humor often saved the day! Rock and roll music filled the family home, and her love of the genre was passed on to her children. She was an unmatched "neatnik" of high standards, this, while raising four active children and enjoying an endless parade of pets and neighborhood friends. Martha's green thumb ensured that their home was filled with the greenery of well-cared for houseplants. With the help of BJ, their yard was always in season. Although living with chronic illness, Martha's resiliency and faith supported a richly rewarding life. BJ, her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren were at its center. She loved them monumentally and unconditionally. Everyone knew they could trust Martha, frequently sharing a problem with her, but also their happiness and success. Her faith mirrored her strength after the accident that took the life of Martha and BJ's son, Robert Scott, when he was only 26. She and BJ called upon their faith and their close-knit family to guide them through that difficult time. Martha was born on January 22, 1945 to the late Clarence "Tommy" and Arlene (Sanborn) Duvall in Silver Spring, MD. She is survived by the love of her life, her husband, BJ, and her devoted children: James William "Jimmy" Loveless (Michelle) of Ijamsville, MD, Sheryl Loveless Germann (Steve) of Millington, MD, and John Thomas Loveless (Jennifer) of Ijamsville, MD. Surviving grandchildren include Billy Loveless (Alex), Michael Todd Loveless, Mary Loveless (Tanner), and Sarah Loveless; Steven Germann, Shayna McCrea (Billy),Trisha Lewis (David), and Travis Germann (Kelley); Joshua Loveless, Jonah Loveless, Jessica Loveless, and Jackie Loveless. Martha was predeceased by an infant grandson, Jacob Anthony Thomas "Peanut" Loveless. Surviving great grandchildren include James Loveless, Landon Lewis, and Marshall Germann. She is also survived by her sister, Phyllis Duvall Jeffery (Jeff), nephew, James Jeffery, and sister-in-law, Gayle Hansen (Mike), as well as other relatives and friends. The family appreciates the fine care Martha received during her residence at Lighthouse Senior Living in Ellicott City, MD. She enjoyed the many friendships she made there. A Celebration of Life will be held at Kiwanis-Wallas Hall, 3300 Norberts Way, Ellicott City, MD 21042 on Sunday, March 31, 2019, from 3:30 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC, or at lupus.org .A Celebration of Life will be held at Kiwanis-Wallas Hall, 3300 Norberts Way, Ellicott City, MD 21042 on Sunday, March 31, 2019, from 3:30 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC, or at lupus.org Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close