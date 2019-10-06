Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARTHA MERKLI. View Sign Service Information Aldersgate United Methodist 1301 Collingwood Rd Alexandria, VA 22308 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Aldersgate Church 1301 Collingwood Rd Alexandria , VA View Map Send Flowers Notice

MERKLI Martha McCutcheon Merkli Loving wife, mother of five, mama to hundreds, passed away unexpectedly Monday, September 30, 2019. Born in Webster Springs, WV, March 13, 1937 to Mr. William R. and Mrs. Helen J. McCutcheon, she was a fun loving sister to William McCutcheon, Susan Brown, Elizabeth Perry, Sara Snyder. Growing up she loved to sing with her sisters, play at the river, attend 4H camp, play basketball and most notably, was elated to twirl as a majorette. Martha is survived by her husband Edward A. Merkli; Her children Robert E. Merkli (Blair), John A. Merkli, Mary L. Merkli-Velasco (David), Nancy Merkli Tracy (Mark), Susan M. Merkli, 13 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. At the age of 20 she met and married Edward, her biggest supporter. In their 61 years of marriage they raised 5 children. They mastered careers as real estate brokers, supported their children through sports and events, including Moto cross, family paper routes, and were singlehandedly the loudest cheering section at any sports event in which her family competed. "Hail to the Redskins!!" Martha was in management at Hechinger for over 25 years, providing a brand of tough love and mothering both at home and at work. Starting out as the PBX operator, then rising to management, her mentorship and impact on countless lives is still treasured today. She and Eddie were ruthless bridge players, with sharp minds and a brand of cooperation unmatched. The Mexican Train games were epic, Phase 10 marathons a joy, puzzles and crosswords ever present. Her pastime of a long, hot drawn bath with a good book was classic mom. Martha staying home with five children, teaching us to read, swim and get along with each other, remains in our hearts as a perfect example. Please join us celebrating her life at Aldersgate Church 1301 Collingwood Rd, Alexandria, VA 22308 where the Merkli's have attended since 1968. The service will be on Saturday, October 12, at 1 p.m., followed by reception in Wesley Hall. Please join us celebrating her life at Aldersgate Church 1301 Collingwood Rd, Alexandria, VA 22308 where the Merkli's have attended since 1968. The service will be on Saturday, October 12, at 1 p.m., followed by reception in Wesley Hall.

