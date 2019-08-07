The Washington Post

MARTHA MICKLE (1937 - 2019)
MARTHA L. MICKLE  

Beloved Mother and grandmother Martha L. Mickle went to her eternal home on July 31, 2019. She leaves two daughters, Nikia Mickle and Janice Wiggins; four grandchildren, Ke'Aira, George Jr. and Curtis Mickle Jr. and Ce'Yonna Wiggins; two brothers; four sisters; and a host of other relatives and friends. she was preceded in death by her husband George Mickle; son, Curtis Mickle; grandson, Carlos Gray; two brothers and a sister. Friends may unite with the family on Friday, August 9, from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at Bible Way Church, 1100 New Jersey Ave., NW. Interment Mt. olive.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 7, 2019
