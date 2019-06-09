Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stauffer Funeral Home 1621 Opossumtown Pike Frederick , MD 21702 (301)-663-1690 Memorial service 11:00 AM Calvary United Methodist Church 131 West Second Street Frederick , MD View Map Send Flowers Notice



MARTHA BERT FOX NELSON

On May 25, 2019, Martha Bert Fox Nelson completed her earthly journey surrounded by the love of her family, daughter Jennifer Wiehe from Omaha, NE, son John Nelson from Livingston Manor, NY, grandchildren Sarah and Ben Wiehe, also from Omaha, and her husband of nearly 60 years, Paul Nelson of Frederick, MD. Born on July 16, 1933, in Port Arthur, TX, Martha was the youngest of three children of Victor and Willie Fox. She was predeceased by her parents, her brother Sam Fox, and her sister Sarah Townsend. After growing up in Nederland, TX, Martha graduated in 1954 from Southwestern University in Georgetown, TX, with a major in Christian Education. It was in that calling at St. Luke's Methodist Church, Corpus Christi, TX, that in 1958 she met, and subsequently married, Paul, a naval officer. Family, church, and hospitality remained central to Martha's life throughout Paul's naval career and their years thereafter. Arrangements are being made by Stauffer Funeral Home of Frederick, MD, for her burial at a future date in Arlington National Cemetery. The family plans to celebrate Martha's life with a memorial service and reception at 11 a.m. on July 13, 2019 at Calvary United Methodist Church, Frederick, MD, 131 West Second Street, Frederick, MD 21701. In lieu of flowers, if desired, contributions may be made in her memory to Calvary United Methodist Church, Frederick, MD, for its Mission and Social Justice Ministries. Online condolences, staufferfuneralhome.com . On May 25, 2019, Martha Bert Fox Nelson completed her earthly journey surrounded by the love of her family, daughter Jennifer Wiehe from Omaha, NE, son John Nelson from Livingston Manor, NY, grandchildren Sarah and Ben Wiehe, also from Omaha, and her husband of nearly 60 years, Paul Nelson of Frederick, MD. Born on July 16, 1933, in Port Arthur, TX, Martha was the youngest of three children of Victor and Willie Fox. She was predeceased by her parents, her brother Sam Fox, and her sister Sarah Townsend. After growing up in Nederland, TX, Martha graduated in 1954 from Southwestern University in Georgetown, TX, with a major in Christian Education. It was in that calling at St. Luke's Methodist Church, Corpus Christi, TX, that in 1958 she met, and subsequently married, Paul, a naval officer. Family, church, and hospitality remained central to Martha's life throughout Paul's naval career and their years thereafter. Arrangements are being made by Stauffer Funeral Home of Frederick, MD, for her burial at a future date in Arlington National Cemetery. The family plans to celebrate Martha's life with a memorial service and reception at 11 a.m. on July 13, 2019 at Calvary United Methodist Church, Frederick, MD, 131 West Second Street, Frederick, MD 21701. In lieu of flowers, if desired, contributions may be made in her memory to Calvary United Methodist Church, Frederick, MD, for its Mission and Social Justice Ministries. Online condolences,

Published in The Washington Post on June 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close