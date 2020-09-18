1/1
MARTHA NELSON
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARTHA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MARTHA WOOD NELSON  
Martha Nelson, born to Charles Ben Wood and Celia (Walker) Wood in El Dorado, Arkansas on April 20, 1922, passed away on September 7, 2020 at the Halquist Hospice Center in Arlington, Virginia. In 1946 she married Wayne Meredith Nelson and they were together for 38 years. She was mother of Rick (Kathy), Jean, and Bob Nelson, Grandmother to Amanda Saalen (Kevin) and Daniel Nelson (Shannon), and Great Grandmother to Leo Saalen. Martha was raised on the family farm in Hazlehurst, Mississippi. Following two years at Copiah-Lincoln Junior College, she came to work in Washington as a "government girl" during World War II. Marriage took her to New York City for work at Rockefeller Center and weekends at the theater she loved. After settling in Alexandria and raising a family, she worked for the Naval Reserve Intelligence Programs for 20 years and received the Navy Superior Civilian Service Award. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Alexandria. Throughout her life, "Admiral Marty" was known for her love of her family, quick, mischievous sense of humor, and effervescent good cheer. In being called home, she was preceded by her four younger siblings, Charles Wood Jr., Bobbie Cotten, Jane Luther, and Joe Wood. Martha will be laid to rest at Mt. Comfort Cemetery, 6600 S Kings Hwy, Alexandria, VA. Plans will be made for a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Operation Second Chance.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved