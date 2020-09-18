

MARTHA WOOD NELSON

Martha Nelson, born to Charles Ben Wood and Celia (Walker) Wood in El Dorado, Arkansas on April 20, 1922, passed away on September 7, 2020 at the Halquist Hospice Center in Arlington, Virginia. In 1946 she married Wayne Meredith Nelson and they were together for 38 years. She was mother of Rick (Kathy), Jean, and Bob Nelson, Grandmother to Amanda Saalen (Kevin) and Daniel Nelson (Shannon), and Great Grandmother to Leo Saalen. Martha was raised on the family farm in Hazlehurst, Mississippi. Following two years at Copiah-Lincoln Junior College, she came to work in Washington as a "government girl" during World War II. Marriage took her to New York City for work at Rockefeller Center and weekends at the theater she loved. After settling in Alexandria and raising a family, she worked for the Naval Reserve Intelligence Programs for 20 years and received the Navy Superior Civilian Service Award. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Alexandria. Throughout her life, "Admiral Marty" was known for her love of her family, quick, mischievous sense of humor, and effervescent good cheer. In being called home, she was preceded by her four younger siblings, Charles Wood Jr., Bobbie Cotten, Jane Luther, and Joe Wood. Martha will be laid to rest at Mt. Comfort Cemetery, 6600 S Kings Hwy, Alexandria, VA. Plans will be made for a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Operation Second Chance.



