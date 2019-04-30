

Martha M. Novelly (Age 65)



Of Rockville, MD peacefully passed away on April 26, 2019 in Holy Cross Hospital, Silver Spring, MD, with her loving family by her side.

Martha taught three levels of high school Spanish to seminarians studying for the priesthood or brotherhood in the Capuchin Order of Franciscans at St. Fidelis Seminary from 1976 to 1980.

In 1981 Martha joined IBM as a secretary and soon was promoted to market analyst for IBM's Government Solutions division, then program manager for Sales Learning and lastly Global Initiative Owner of the Master Deal Making until her retirement in December 2015.

After retiring from IBM, Martha became an associate for special projects for the Council for Major Superiors of Men, retiring in 2018.

Martha was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Mary Brown Nestich and stepmother Elizabeth Nestich. She is survived by four sisters: Donna Piroga of Hermitage, PA; Susan Williamson, wife of Mark Williamson, of Sharon, PA; Mary Schreiner, wife of Michael Schreiner, of Lititz, PA; and Nancy Griffin, wife of Michael Griffin, of Colton, NY. Also, she is survived by four nephews and one niece as well as two grandnephews.

Friends may call on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the DeVol Funeral Home, 10 East Deer Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD. A Mass celebrating Martha's life will be on Thursday, May 2 at 11 a.m. at St. Martin's Church, 201 South Frederick Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD. Burial will be at St. Augustine Cemetery, 250 Wible Run Road, Pittsburgh, PA on Saturday, May 4 at 1 p.m.