

Martha Esterina Perfetto (Ferrera)

August 5, 1928 - March 22, 2020



Martha E. Perfetto, age 91, of Olney, MD passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family. Daughter of the late Frank and Mary Brusco Ferrera. Wife of the late Henry A. Perfetto (June 14, 2007); loving mother of Cheryl Perfetto Flickinger (Elwood), Tony Perfetto (Norma), Paula Perfetto Pagano (Michael), Henry M. Perfetto (Patti) and Theresa M.

Perfetto. Preceded in death by her brother Nick Ferrera, of Idaho Falls, ID, and sisters Angeline Chieffo (2011) and Gloria Grasso (2018) of Pittsburg, PA. She was the grandmother of Nick Clunn, Jessica Orlove, Micheal Perfetto, Patrick Perfetto, Sebastian Perfetto, Linda Horvensavitz, Christine Massingani, Lauren Wickard, Danielle Perfetto, Emily Perfetto, Frankie Perfetto, Susan Maxwell and Kimberly Goodman; and great-grandmother to eight. Martie attended Divine Providence Academy in Pittsburg, PA and Trinity Washington University in Washington, DC. She was a devoted wife and mother. She was a strong and determined woman of perfection and put love into everything she did. Her passions included travel, gardening, painting, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, friends and family and helping others. Her "Family Day" Sunday Dinners and her exceptional meals always brought family home with a strong reminder of her Italian heritage. She was an active member and volunteer at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Olney, MD for 50 years. She taught CCD, was a life-time member of the Altar Rosary Society and a volunteer for Meals on Wheels. Martha was a local artist and long-time member of the Olney Art Association. She had art showings of her work throughout the Maryland/Washington, DC area and served as a docent at local historic homes. Due to the current worldwide pandemic, a Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Please check the Collins Funeral Home website for updates on service details.