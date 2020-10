Or Copy this URL to Share

Martha Jane Sigler Proctor, 94 of Ashburn, VA, Passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020. A Graveside Service will be at 1 p.m. on October 15, 2020 in Mt. Jackson Cemetery. Revered Matthew Diehl will officiate. Arrangements by Dellinger Funeral Homes.



