

Martha N. Robinson (Age 83)



Predeceased by Robert E. Robinson, died on October 16, 2019 in Silver Spring, MD at her home. Martha is survived five children: Shirley Werth (Robert) of Adelphi, MD, Elizabeth Robinson of Reno, NV, Susan Cochran (Chris) of Mount Airy, MD, Katy Robinson of Roanoke, VA, and Phillip Robinson (Terri) of Silver Spring, MD; 20 grandchildren; and her sister, Doris Dowdon (Joe) of Reno, VA.

Martha was born in Texas and married in Washington, DC in 1954. She was long recognized as a community advocate who believed in social justice. Martha worked as a news reporter for the Montgomery Sentinel, Montgomery Journal, Bethesda Tribune, Washington Daily News, and the Washington Post, and Deadline Washington, Inc. She also worked as a political organizer for the Montgomery County,MD Education Association to achieve collective bargaining rights for public school teachers and administrators including the 1968 teacher's strike. For the Consumer Federation of America, Martha worked on passage of the Consumer Product Safety Act. At the Library of Congress, Martha later led the publishing and outreach for the National Library Services providing free library services throughout the United States for individuals with disabilities. At American University Martha served as Director University Publications bringing the division into the modern age of communications, writing and the creation of university publications.

Following her retirement, Martha worked and volunteered for the Historic Preservation Commission of Montgomery County and successfully organized the restoration of Virginia's historic 1700s Rice's Hotel/Hughlett's Tavern in Heathsville. Martha also served as editor of the Leisure World News and editor and writer for the Tales of Riderwood and was an avid bridge player.

Beginning as a volunteer for President John Kennedy, Martha worked her entire life for the local, state, and Democratic Parties and candidates including Barack Obama for whom she organized the Obama Postcard Project that generated over 100,000 personal postcards to targeted voters in swing states in 2008 and 2012. In 2017, Martha helped found an Indivisible Weekly "call to action" for distribution through her community networks. Martha believed in the strength of the Constitution and actively supported the ACLU, ADL, Southern Poverty Law Center, CREW, Planned Parenthood, and Center for Public Integrity.

A family service will be held at a later date.