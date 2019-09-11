The Washington Post

MARTHA SLAUGHTER (1917 - 2019)
Service Information
Adams Funeral Home, P.A.
20605 Aquasco Road
Aquasco, MD
20608
(301)-888-1211
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Grace United Methodist Church
11700 Old Fort Road
Grace United Methodist Church, 11700 Old Fort Road, Fort Washington, Maryland, MD
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace United Methodist Church
11700 Old Fort Road
Fort Washington, MD
Interment
Following Services
Maryland National Memorial Gardens
Notice
MARTHA R. SLAUGHTER (Age 102)  

Formerly of Chapel Hill in Fort Washington, MD, passed away on September 6, 2019 in Durham, NC. Martha was born in Chapel Hill on February 17, 1917, to James Henry and Margaret Reeder Shorter. She was the widow of Theodore "Pete" Sylvester Slaughter. She is survived by daughter Peggy Hardy (Floyd); sister Clara S. Plummer; grandchildren Rachel Hardy and Brian Hardy; and nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church, 11700 Old Fort Rd., Fort Washington, MD. from 10 a.m. until services 11 a.m. Interment Maryland National Memorial Park Laurel, MD. Services Entrusted to Adams Funeral Home, P.A. 20605 Aquasco Rd. Aquasco, MD 20608.

