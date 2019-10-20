The Washington Post

MARTHA SMITH (1926 - 2019)
  • "A lovely, gracious lady. Rest in peace. Our condolences to..."
    - Margaret Keys-Semple
  • " REST IN PEACE MY DEAR MARTHA, LOVE YA"
    - Iris McConnell
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
2020 St. Joseph Dr.
Largo, DC
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
2020 St. Joseph Dr.
Largo, DC
MARTHA HELENA HAMILTON SMITH  
(Age 93)  

Passed away peacefully on October 11, 2019. Life long resident of PG County. Survived by daughters, Royette and Patricia; son, Raymond. Jr.; grandchildren, Denise, Linda, Carolyn, Marie William, Jianni, Clarke, and Harrison; 15 great- grandchildren; 27 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Frances Barnes. She is also lovingly remembered by a host of dear family members longtime friends and colleges. She was preceded in death by parents, Alice and Clement Hamilton and 11 siblings. Visitation 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 22, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 2020 St. Joseph Dr., Largo, MD 20774. Interment Resurrection Cemetery Arrangements by J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 20, 2019
