MARTHA HELENA HAMILTON SMITH
(Age 93)
Passed away peacefully on October 11, 2019. Life long resident of PG County. Survived by daughters, Royette and Patricia; son, Raymond. Jr.; grandchildren, Denise, Linda, Carolyn, Marie William, Jianni, Clarke, and Harrison; 15 great- grandchildren; 27 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Frances Barnes. She is also lovingly remembered by a host of dear family members longtime friends and colleges. She was preceded in death by parents, Alice and Clement Hamilton and 11 siblings. Visitation 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 22, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 2020 St. Joseph Dr., Largo, MD 20774. Interment Resurrection Cemetery Arrangements by J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home.