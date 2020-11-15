1/1
MARTHA VAYHINGER
MARTHA VAYHINGER  
Martha Vayhinger passed away on October 30, 2020 at the age of 95 at Riderwood Village in Silver Spring. She was born and raised in Harrisburg, PA and graduated from Wells College. She received an MSW from the University of Chicago and a Doctorate in Naturopathy from Clayton College of Natural Health. She worked for 17 years with the Pastoral Counseling and Consultation Centers of Greater Washington and went into private practice in 1990. She continued providing therapy until she was age 94. She was a gifted clinician and in the last 20 years of her career was focused on applying her skills in natural healing to improve the physical, emotional, and spiritual health of her clients. Martha also enjoyed listening to classical music, playing the violin, going to the opera, and playing bridge. She is survived by her son Evan, daughters Beverly and Priscilla, daughter-in-law Debra, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. A celebration of her life will be held in the future when it is safe for friends and family to gather.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 15, 2020.
