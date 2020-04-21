

Martha Leroy Wilson

(Age 76)



Of Arlington and recently Falls Church, VA, died April 16, 2020, from the coronavirus. A native Washingtonian, Martha was born on December 12, 1943 to parents, Evan Morris Wilson and Leila Fosburgh Wilson. She spent her early years around the world at her father's foreign service postings in India, Israel, England and elsewhere, returning to Washington, DC for high school, where she attended the Holton Arms School, graduating in 1961. She went on to Chatham College (now Chatham University) in Pittsburgh, PA, where she graduated in 1965.

After college, Martha returned to the DC area once again and spent the rest of her years in suburban Virginia. She was active in the Episcopal Diocese in Washington, and she was a member of the parish at St. John's, Georgetown. During her 40 years as a parishioner, Martha served on the Vestry and chaired numerous committees, giving generously of her time over many years. The special love of her life was a family house in the Adirondacks in upstate New York, where she was a devoted member of the North Woods Club of Minerva NY.

Martha is survived by her sister, Leila Wilson Brown and brother-in-law, Frederick Brown of Portland, OR, along with nephew, Matthew Evan Brown, niece, Lia Brown Mills, as well as three great-nephews, all in Portland. She is also survived by a host of cousins, including Pieter Whitney Fosburgh and Abbie Fosburgh of nearby Bethesda, Maryland. A memorial will be held on a yet-to-be determined date at St. John's.