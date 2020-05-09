Martha L. Wray (Age 91)
Of Gaithersburg, MD passed away on May 5, 2020 at Holy Cross Hospital, Germantown, MD.
Born in Edinburgh, Scotland. Martha worked as Personal Secretary Agriculture/Fisheries Scotland Home Office; General Foods Gaithersburg, MD. Wife of Kenneth E. Wray, SCPO, USN (Ret). Martha was predeceased by father, William Hepburn; Mother Margaret Hepburn. Predeceased, nieces Linda Wallace, Valerie Davies, nephews Barry Davies, Brian Morrison and great niece, Heather Douglas. No children. No services schedule.