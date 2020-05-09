The Washington Post

Martha L. Wray (Age 91)  

Of Gaithersburg, MD passed away on May 5, 2020 at Holy Cross Hospital, Germantown, MD.
Born in Edinburgh, Scotland. Martha worked as Personal Secretary Agriculture/Fisheries Scotland Home Office; General Foods Gaithersburg, MD. Wife of Kenneth E. Wray, SCPO, USN (Ret). Martha was predeceased by father, William Hepburn; Mother Margaret Hepburn. Predeceased, nieces Linda Wallace, Valerie Davies, nephews Barry Davies, Brian Morrison and great niece, Heather Douglas. No children. No services schedule.

Published in The Washington Post from May 9 to May 10, 2020
