

MARTHA ZUPPAS

On Saturday, October 24, 2020, Martha Zuppas went home to be with the Lord, surrounded by the love of her family. Born in Mexico City in 1939 to the late Raul Leonel de Cervantes and Margarita Naylor, she later married her beloved late husband, Michael Zuppas. Survived by her loving children, Thanos (Marina) Zuppas and Maria (John) Robinson. Martha is also survived by her dear grandchildren, Michael and Lea Zuppas and Sofia and Luisa Robinson, as well as a host of other family and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 2815 36th St. NW, Washington, DC. 20007 where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Columbia Gardens Cemetery in Arlington. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Baby Boomers Home Healthcare, Capital Caring Health of Arlington, or St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church.



