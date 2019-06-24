The Washington Post

MARTHANN T. POWELL

Notice
Entered into eternal rest on June 20, 2019. Survived by daughter, Lawanda Dallas (William); son, Mario Powell; siblings, Lucy Sligh, Clara Shoffner, Louise Wallington, Susie Mercer and Posie Turner; grandchildren, Wiliam Dallas, III, Jessica Powell, Ashlynn Dallas, Monica Powell and Colleen Powell; great-grandchildren, Kha'Lessia Dallas and Lawrence Johnson. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Friday, June 28 from 10 a.m. until time of service, 11 a.m., at First Baptist Church, Inc., 4000 Wallace Rd., North Brentwood, MD. Arrangements by J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home.
Published in The Washington Post on June 24, 2019
