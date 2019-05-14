

Marthe Norbury (Age 87)



Of Washington, DC passed away on May 10, 2019 at her home.

Marthe was born in Brussels, Belgium to Alexandre and Alice Michiels on February 23, 1932. She married Foreign Service Officer Joseph Bradford Norbury in Brussels in 1958, most notably assigned to posts in Moscow, Russia, Santiago, Chile, Poznan, Poland, and Vienna, Austria. For over two decades she worked at the Herb Cottage gift shop at the National Cathedral. She is a founding and active member of the Cleveland Park/Woodley Park Village where she made many friends through her participation in the book and French clubs and rarely missed the monthly lunch bunch get-togethers. A devout Catholic, she was involved in Church council activities at St Thomas Apostle.

Marthe is preceded in death by her husband Joseph who died in 2004.

Marthe is survived by her two beloved children, Julie Norbury Webber (Mark) of Herndon, VA and Andrew Joseph Norbury of Myrtle Beach, SC.

Visitation will be held at Annunciation Church, 3810 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC 20016, on Thursday, May 16 at 10 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Rock Creek Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be given to St. Anne's Center for Children, Youth and Families ( www.stanns.org

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Fr. Andrew Wakefield, Dr. Samuel Potolicchio, and her caregivers, Elsy, Bryan, Maria and Rose and to the numerous family and friends who traveled from near and far to visit and provide support during her hospice care.

