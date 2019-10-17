MARTIN B. BERNSTEIN (Age 96)
On Monday, October 14, 2019, MARTIN B. BERNSTEIN of Washington, DC, a Renaissance man by any standards. He was the beloved husband of the late Maxine Combs, and devoted step-father to Bella and Wayne Combs. An accomplished musician and composer, Mr. Bernstein taught music at Towson High School in Baltimore, Maryland until his retirement in the late '70s. Born in New York City, raised in Newark, New Jersey, a graduate from the University of Michigan
. A WWII
veteran, he enlisted in the U.S. Naval Reserve in 1942, and in 1943 was called to active duty (V-5) as an aviation cadet. He logged in over 150 hours of flight time. In 1944 he re-trained as an aerial radioman-gunner. After completing his training, he was retained as an instructor of recognition and yeoman. Mr. Bernstein was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1946. He was an avid horse breeder (his most successful home-bred horse, Dr. Max, won the Maryland Breeder's Cup in 2000), tennis player, boxer and lover of music. He started learning Italian in his late 80s, and kept himself busy and engaged throughout his life. He will be sorely missed. Graveside funeral services will be held Friday, October 18, 2019, 11 a.m. at King David Memorial Garden, Falls Church, VA. Memorial contributions may be made to . Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.