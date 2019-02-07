

MARTIN JOSEPH CAVANAGH, JR.



Age 80, of Ruckersville, VA passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019. He was born February 15, 1938 in Brooklyn, NY, son of the late Martin Joseph Cavanagh, Sr. and Loretta O'Neill Cavanagh.

Martin is survived by three sons, Martin J. Cavanagh IV (Nicola), Frank M. Cavanagh and Matthew J. Cavanagh; one brother, Robert Cavanagh; two sisters, Peggy Cavanagh-Miglino and Lorie Hendrix; one grandchild, Mara Cavanagh; dear friend and former wife, Lynette Cavanagh; and numerous nieces, nephews, family members and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Rose Cavanagh.

Martin was a retired cryptologist with the National Security Agency. He was also a proud veteran of the U.S. Army . Martin was a member of Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church and American Legion Post 128.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church, 6562 Amicus RD Ruckersville, VA 22968 with Father Michael Mugomba officiating. Interment to follow at a later date. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, February 8, 2019 at Ryan Funeral Home, 12819 Spotswood Trail Ruckersville, VA 22968.