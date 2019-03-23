Martin M. Dowd
Passed away on March 2, 2019, due to complications from influenza. He was born on April 18, 1937. He attended Nativity Grade School, Mackin High School and Catholic University where he captained the tennis team which he later coached for 53 years. He worked at the Armed Forces Institute of Pathology in the Art Department for over 40 years. Dowd is survived by his wife, Jone; children, Dana, Jennifer, Michael and Tara; grandchildren, Anthony, Anna, Kasey, Margaret, and Devin; and siblings, Kevin, Margaret, and Maureen. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of the Resurrection, Burtonsville, Maryland.