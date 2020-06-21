

MARTIN R. DUNETZ (Age 95)

Martin Richard Dunetz died peacefully at his home in Washington, DC on June 13, 2020. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on October 28, 1924, and grew up in Belle Harbor, NY. A member of the "Greatest Generation," he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1943 immediately following his high school graduation. He fought in Europe as part of the 84th Infantry Division, 1st Army, and also served in the Army's 474th Anti-Aircraft Battalion. Until his death, he maintained a membership in the Battle of the Bulge Association. Following the war, Martin completed a three-year architectural program at Pratt Institute before graduating from Boston University with a bachelor's degree in economics and history. He went on to get a master's degree from Harvard University and a PhD in Financial Administration from the University of Sarasota.Martin spent twenty years in Florida, continuing his career as an economist. He became president of American Capital and Securities Corporation (AMCAP), with its principal office in Coral Gables, FL. He also wrote a book titled How to Finance Your Retirement and served as president of the Harvard Club of Miami. After moving to Washington, DC in 1982, Martin continued his interest in the Harvard Club. For several years he was a member of the National Economists Club and was a past fellow in the Financial Analysts Society. In 1997, he wrote a second book, titled You and Your Assets. Martin played the saxophone and clarinet, and for several summers as a teenager organized his own dance band. Throughout his lifetime, he maintained a deep appreciation of chamber music, opera, and jazz. In retirement, he enjoyed his golf group at the Chevy Chase Club. Martin is survived by Marta Miller Dunetz, his wife of nearly 26 years, as well as his sons, Roger Dunetz (Ana Rodriguez) of Coral Gables, FL, and Jeremy Dunetz of Mission Viejo, CA. He also is survived by two stepchildren, Allison Ross Hanna (Matthew) of Los Angeles, and their three daughters, as well as Dalton Ross (Christina Kelly) of Upper Montclair, NJ, and their two children. Martin was predeceased by his brother, Arnold Dunetz (2008) and his infant son, Jason Dunetz (1966). He was previously married to Mary Chichester. Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Georgetown, and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.



