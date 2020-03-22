

Martin L. Grimes, Sr.



Martin Luther Grimes, Sr. of Rockville MD, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Mr. Grimes was a U.S. Martin Luther Grimes, Sr. of Rockville MD, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Mr. Grimes was a U.S. Army veteran having served with the 216 Chemical Corps. Beloved husband of the late of Grace E. Grimes; loving father of Martin L. Grimes, Jr. (Rhonda) of Newfane, VT and Marcia A. Baughan (Steve) of Silver Spring, MD; grandfather of Zachary Grimes (Lesley), Lydia Barnes (Shaun), Ethan Grimes (Miraya), Sarah Medrano (Daniel), Stephen (fiancee, Nicole Taragna), Katie, Allison, and Lauren Baughan; great grandfather of Katrina and Kirsten Braggs and Isabella, Savannah and the late Jadyn Barnes.

Services will be planned and announced for a future date. Please check back at the funeral home website below.

marchforbabies.org] Memorial contributions may be made to the March of Dimes at http:// www.marchforbabies.org/sisterlove

Please view and sign the family guestbook at