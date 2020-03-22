The Washington Post

MARTIN GRIMES Sr.

Service Information
Robert A Pumphrey Funeral Home Rockville Inc
300 W Montgomery Ave
Rockville, MD
20850
(301)-762-3939
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Living Faith Lutheran Church
1605 Veirs Mill Road
Rockville, VT
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Living Faith Lutheran Church
1605 Veirs Mill Road
Rockville, VT
View Map
Martin L. Grimes, Sr.

Martin Luther Grimes, Sr. of Rockville MD, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Mr. Grimes was a U.S. Army veteran having served with the 216 Chemical Corps. Beloved husband of the late of Grace E. Grimes; loving father of Martin L. Grimes, Jr. (Rhonda) of Newfane, VT and Marcia A. Baughan (Steve) of Silver Spring, MD; grandfather of Zachary Grimes (Lesley), Lydia Barnes (Shaun), Ethan Grimes (Miraya), Sarah Medrano (Daniel), Stephen (fiancee, Nicole Taragna), Katie, Allison, and Lauren Baughan; great grandfather of Katrina and Kirsten Braggs and Isabella, Savannah and the late Jadyn Barnes.
Services will be planned and announced for a future date. Please check back at the funeral home website below.
Memorial contributions may be made to the March of Dimes at http://www.marchforbabies.org/sisterlove [marchforbabies.org]
 
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 22, 2020
