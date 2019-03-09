MARTIN DOUGLAS HOAG
1/16/1964 ~ 3/1/2019
Born in Lewiston, ME; reside in the Fairfax, VA area from September, 1979 until his death in a Reston Hospital. Martin worked in many jobs throughout his life including landscape maintenance, house painting, and construction labor. Martin will be remembered for his sense of humor and love for animals. Marin leaves behind his young 15 year old son, Kenny . Martin's family includes two older sisters and three brothers. Martin also leaves behind his many friends in the Fairfax area. In his unfortunate and tragic death, Martin will be helping others through his anatomical gift to science. Services private.