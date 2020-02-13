The Washington Post

MARTIN HOROWITZ  

Martin Horowitz, of Baltimore, MD, passed away February 12, 2020. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Edith R. Horowitz (nee Warach), granddaughter, Rebecca Jenna Horowitz, and parents, Sarah and Bernard Horowitz. He is survived by his children, Dr. Mindy Horowitz (Mark Mellman), David (Nancy) Horowitz, Judith Horowitz (Joshua Ottenberg), and Dr. Ruth Horowitz (Dr. Carl Shanholtz), sister, Marcia (Michael) Resnick, grandchildren, Yedeedya (Betsy) Mellman, Aryeh (Talya) Mellman, Mira Mellman, Jacob Horowitz (fiancee Jessica Rodriguez), Samuel Ottenberg, Juliet Ottenberg, Adina Shanholtz (fiancee Victoria Kealiher), and Elise Shanholtz, great-granddaughter, Genesis Rose Horowitz.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore, MD 21208 on Thursday, February 13, at 12 pm. Interment Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery - Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the . In mourning at the home of Dr. Ruth Horowitz, Thursday immediately following interment and Friday morning and continuing at the home of Dr. Mindy Horowitz, from Sunday to Wednesday morning.

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 13, 2020
