BARRY LAZAR
Martin Barry LaZar (K3NDM), 80, passed away on October 31, 2020 after a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Barry was a resident of Annapolis for close to 50 years and was retired from the National Security Agency (NSA). Barry leaves behind his 2 daughters and their spouses; Joyce and Floyd (Tim) Pearl of Harwood, MD, and Felicia and Mark Seibert of Pasadena, CA; his sister Harriet Shulman of Annapolis, MD; and brother Paul LaZar of St. Augustine, FL. The family will plan a ceremony in the spring to celebrate Barry's life and to share memories. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake or Chesapeake Regional Accessible Boating (CRAB) in his name. An online guestbook is available at: KalasFuneralHomes.com