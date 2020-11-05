1/
Martin LaZar
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BARRY LAZAR  
Martin Barry LaZar (K3NDM), 80, passed away on October 31, 2020 after a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Barry was a resident of Annapolis for close to 50 years and was retired from the National Security Agency (NSA). Barry leaves behind his 2 daughters and their spouses; Joyce and Floyd (Tim) Pearl of Harwood, MD, and Felicia and Mark Seibert of Pasadena, CA; his sister Harriet Shulman of Annapolis, MD; and brother Paul LaZar of St. Augustine, FL. The family will plan a ceremony in the spring to celebrate Barry's life and to share memories. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake or Chesapeake Regional Accessible Boating (CRAB) in his name. An online guestbook is available at: KalasFuneralHomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved