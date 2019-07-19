Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARTIN LEVINE. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

LEVINE MARTIN LEVINE Marty Levine, Esquire, formerly of Rockville, Maryland, retired attorney and lifelong Washington sports fan, died peacefully on July 3, 2019, surrounded by those he loved best. He was 65. Marty was born in Washington, DC, moving to Bethesda with his family as a young child. He attended the University of Maryland, College Park. It was in college that he met the love of his life, Lisa Robinson. Their 37 year marriage brought them many adventures and produced their two beloved sons: Gregory Levine and Gordon Levine. Marty is remembered as a man who cared deeply for others, would do anything for his family and friends, and made this world more positive by his presence and good works. In 1975, Marty received his BS in History from the University of Maryland, College Park, then in 1980, his Juris Doctorate from the George Mason University School of Law. Marty started his career at the Department of Justice in the Office of the Pardon Attorney. Marty went into private practice and joined Shulman Rogers Gandal Pordy & Ecker, PA, in 1985 where he became the Chair of the Personal Injury Medical Malpractice Division. Marty was an exceptional lawyer, loved by his fellow attorneys, legal assistants, and support staff. More importantly, he was loved by his clients. Every case he took, he made his clients' cause his own. He never handled a case with less than 100% dedication. He never had to advertise because every client became a referral source. He retired from Shulman Rogers and the practice of law in 2017 but he remained a large part of his clients' and coworkers' lives thereafter. A caring father, Marty particularly enjoyed spending time with the younger generation. His eldest son, Greg recalled his father coaching his sons' Montgomery County Recreation Leagues basketball and baseball teams, where he made sure every kid got a fair shot to play and, foremost, learned to enjoy the sport. Family summers were spent at the family's second home in Dewey Beach, Delaware, where he was a loving and fun "Pied Piper" to his sons' beach friends; he was often seen single-handedly walking a squad of kids up the beach to the boardwalk for fries at Gus & Gus or to play Whack-A-Mole at Funland or even treks to Ocean City to the water slides. Marty's kind heart and dedication to having fun and taking care of everyone around him made him a role model for young kids and adults alike. He was looked up to by everyone with whom he came in contact. There was not a better example of how to live life to the fullest and succeed in almost every way possible, from business to family and friends. He will be missed and loved forever. Upon retirement, Marty and Lisa moved full-time to Dewey Beach, Delaware, where he volunteered at Rehoboth Elementary School, helping gifted children learn to read and engaging them with his kindness and wit. Moving to Delaware did not curb his enthusiasm for DC-area sports - he remained an avid Redskins, Nationals and Terrapins fan. Marty was also a dedicated music lover. No matter where he was, he read The Washington Post daily and had unparalled knowledge of current events, which he loved to discuss. He was a devoted friend and mentor to so many. Loyal, Honest, Passionate, Beloved: That was Marty Levine. Marty is survived by Lisa, his loving wife and partner; Greg and Gordon, the sons he cherished; Jordian Lawrenson, to whom he was a surrogate father; nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date. Donations may be made in his memory to the .Marty is survived by Lisa, his loving wife and partner; Greg and Gordon, the sons he cherished; Jordian Lawrenson, to whom he was a surrogate father; nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date. Donations may be made in his memory to the .

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends.

