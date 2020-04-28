

Martin L. Lipson, M.D.



On Monday, April 27, 2020, Dr. Martin L. Lipson of Potomac, MD. Beloved husband for 52 years of Wendy (Perlman) Lipson. Devoted father of David Lipson (Amy), Mark Lipson (Jill) and Robyn Minkoff (Gregory). He adored his grandchildren, Rachel, Jamie and Spencer Lipson, and Hayden and Alex Minkoff. He is also survived by his brother, Laurence Lipson, his sister, Andrea Lipson, and nieces and a nephew.

Marty was born in Detroit, MI on March 27, 1942, the son of Beatrice and Jack Lipson. He finished his undergraduate work in three years at the University of Michigan , and then received his medical degree there in 1966. After an ophthalmology residency at the University of Colorado, he established a general ophthalmology practice in Frederick, MD in 1970. He retired in 2017 after 47 years.

Always curious, Marty had a lifelong love of learning. His family and friends all knew to call on him for answers to their questions on a multitude of subjects. He was an honest, caring and honorable man and he will be sorely missed by those who had the privilege of knowing him.

Due to the current circumstances, interment will only be attended by immediate family. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Donations in his memory can be made to the ALS Association DC/MD/VA chapter or JSSA Hospice of Montgomery County, MD.