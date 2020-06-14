Martin Mathamel

MATHAMEL Martin Steven Mathamel "Marty" A former Senior Policy Advisor and Associate Deputy Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy, passed peacefully at his home in Stowe, VT on May 5, 2020 holding the hand of his partner of 30 years and love of his life, Judy Yang. Marty graduated from the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry. Early in his career he held numerous technical and managerial positions at scientific, engineering and manufacturing firms including Flint Ink Corp. (1971) Detroit; Tecumseh Products Co. (1972 to 1976) Ann Arbor; Polytechnic, Inc (1976 to 1980) Chicago; Ecology and Environment, Inc (1980-1981) Cincinnati; Weston (1981 to 1985) Philadelphia. After a move to Washington, DC in 1985, he became Vice President at two engineering firms: CDM Smith (1985-1990) and CH2M Hill Jacobs (1990-1994). In 1995, Marty was appointed to the U.S. Department of Energy as an Associate Deputy Assistant Secretary during the Clinton Administration and for an additional year under George W Bush. While at DOE he drafted successful legislation that provided compensation for Cold War workers who became ill from building nuclear weapons, revamped the Department's environmental and safety policies and received the Secretary's Gold Award for work on contract reform and privatization. In 2001, Marty left the U.S. government and returned to the private sector by forming the consulting firm JYM Associates, LLC with his life partner, Judy Yang. He frequently teamed with Kelly Anderson and Associates to provide strategic assistance to firms such as WGI and Raytheon. While Marty and Judy enjoyed Washington DC, they began escaping every weekend, driving over the Bay Bridge to their vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, DE. Then in 2002, Marty chose Stowe, VT for a winter vacation and the trip changed the course of their lives. Marty enjoyed the lifestyle he and Judy found in Green Mountains and moved permanently to Stowe. He created an oasis of a home in Vermont, continued to work on his beloved sportscars, was an avid tennis player, became a cross country skier, enjoyed biking and was a serious cook. After years of business travel, Marty was happiest with Judy visiting friends or family, exploring a new town or beach, going to shows and concerts, and spending quiet evenings at home - testing out a new recipe and listening to music on his rebuilt tube stereo. Marty is infinitely and deeply loved and missed by his family and many friends. In addition to Judy Yang, he is survived by his sister, Carolyn Mathamel Barrett; brother, and sister-in-law, Gregory and Kim Mathamel; nieces, Kathleen, Jennifer Barrett and Stefanie Mathamel. No services are planned at this time. Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.No services are planned at this time. Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 14, 2020.