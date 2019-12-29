

Martin E. McCullen (Age 83)



Passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri to Robert E. McCullen and Iris A. Anslinger. After high school he enlisted in the Navy and served in Japan. He received a degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri. He retired from the National Security Agency in 1992. He is predeceased by his brothers Kenneth and Richard, and a son Stephen. He is survived by two sisters, Joan and Judith and sister-in-law Emily. He leaves four children: Kathi Einstein (Chuck), Susan Dudley (Phil), David McCullen and Mary Santerre (Chuck) and daughter-in-law Sue McCullen Steiner. He was loved by grandchildren Scott Dudley, Ryan McCullen (Liz), Kevin McCullen, Brooke Herrera (Stephen), Matthew McCullen, Colleen Williamson (Travis), Mallory Santerre, Shawn McCullen, Patrick Dudley, Luke Santerre, Braden Santerre, Duncan Santerre and Gavin Santerre. He also leaves four great-granddaughters, EdithAnne, StellaMarie, Mary Kate and Avila. He was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan. He completed the Marine Corps Marathon in 1988. He was a soccer coach with the Bowie Soccer Association during the 1970s-1980s. He was active in dancing with the Herb Fredricksen Dancers and the Blackthorn Stick dancers. He was a former Director of the Fulton County (PA) Historical Society. He volunteered at Gettysburg Hospital for 13 years. He was an avid contributor to the Washington Post Style Invitational. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.