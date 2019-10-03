

Br. Martin Murphy O.C.D.



Born to Eternal Life on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the age of 91 years. He was born on August 1, 1928 in Washington, DC, the son of Martin A. and Catherine E. (nee Miller) Murphy. He professed his vows to the Discalced Carmelite Order on November 7, 1956. He is survived by the Discalced Carmelite friars and is preceded in death by his parents. Funeral Mass is Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Basilica and National Shrine of Mary Help of Christians at Holy Hill, 1525 Carmel Road, Hubertus, WI. Visitation is from 9 to 10:45 a.m. at the Basilica at Holy Hill. Interment Carmelite Cemetery, Holy Hill. Memorials to the Basilica at Holy Hill would be appreciated. Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home Hartford, WI 262-673-4700.