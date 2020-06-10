O'KEEFE MARTIN P. O'KEEFE CDR, U.S. Navy (Ret.) Died on June 6, 2020, in Cincinnati, Ohio. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marilyn Ann; brother Thomas and his wife, Doris; children Mary O'Keefe, Bridget (Kevin) Walsh, Catherine O'Keefe, James (Amy) O'Keefe, Sarah (Gary) Stoddard, Daniel O'Keefe, and 15 grandchildren. Martin was born on December 25, 1932, in Washington, DC, to Charles and Marguerite O'Keefe. He graduated from Gonzaga College High School in 1950 and Georgetown University in 1954. After graduation, he attended Naval OCS in Pensacola, Fla. He was subsequently commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Navy in 1956 and graduated from Naval Flight School in 1957. He served our country as a Naval Aviator and Officer until his retirement in 1980. He flew the FJ-4B Fury, S-2 Tracker, P2-V7 Neptune, and C-1A, serving aboard USS Tarawa (CVS-40), USS Lexington (CVS-16), USS Lake Champlain (CVS-39), USS Randolph (CVS-15), and USS Essex (CV-9). He was a plankowner of USS John F. Kennedy (CVA-67). Marty met Marilyn when he was stationed at Glynco NAS in Brunswick, GA. They were married on April 24, 1965, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Annapolis, MD. After being stationed in Suffolk, VA, North Kingstown, RI, and Virginia Beach, VA, the O'Keefes settled in Springfield, VA, in 1974. They remained there until 2005, when they relocated to Cincinnati. Even after 55 years of marriage, Marty always introduced Marilyn as his "bride." Marty was an exceptional son, husband, father, and Poppy. He enjoyed reading, opera (played loudly), and Notre Dame Football. A man of tremendous faith, he loved the Catholic Church and was so pleased to spend his final months at St. Margaret Hall Catholic Nursing Home. Poppy swelled with pride when talking about his beautiful grandchildren, Caroline, Maggie, Kate, Matt, Alison, Melina, Erika, Molly, Audrey, Ronan, Finn, Dempsey, Owen, Declan, and Evangeline. Each grandchild received unbounded love and attention. A gracious host, he always made sure all around him had a plate of food and a drink in their hand. He was a beef and potatoes man and enjoyed cold Budweiser in a frosted glass. Marty also made the best pancakes. His big Irish smile greeted everyone he met. He was described by all as happy, devout, gentle, curious, engaged and loving. His children and grandchildren loved and admired him beyond belief. Visitation is scheduled for Friday, June 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N Riverside Ave., Loveland, Ohio. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, at St. Columban Catholic Church, 894 Oakland Rd., Loveland. He will receive a full military burial befitting his rank and service at a future date at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul by visiting www.svdpcincinnati.org/In">www.svdpcincinnati.org/In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul by visiting www.svdpcincinnati.org/
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 10, 2020.