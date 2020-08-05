RONAN Martin Thomas Ronan Martin Thomas Ronan (Marty) died on July 30, 2020, three days after his 81st birthday due to complications of Parkinson's disease and multiple serious infections. He was born in Chicago on July 27, 1939, the fourth child of Margaret and James Ronan. He attended St. Philip Neri grade school and St. Ignatius High School in Chicago and graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1961. Marty loved Notre Dame and everything related to it and was not shy about showing it. When President John Kennedy started the Peace Corps in 1961 Marty enthusiastically joined the first group. He served two years in Chile and has been a faithful Peace Corps alumnus ever since. He earned a Masters Degree in Communications at Syracuse University and then began his 28-year career with the United States Information Agency where he promoted U.S. interests through public diplomacy in the press, radio, and television. His first overseas assignment was to Caracas, Venezuela where, as luck would have it, he met the love of his life, Clemencia, and they married in 1979. In subsequent years together they completed assignments in Guatemala and in India before returning to the U.S. After retirement from USIA he continued his audiovisual work on smallergovernment contracts in Moldova, Puerto Rico, and in various American cities. He fought a quiet and courageous battle against Parkinson's disease for about 10 years but kept the cheerful, positive attitude and the ready smile and wit that endeared him to so many. Marty was proud of his Irish heritage and loved his family and friends, and maintained interest in their lives and those of his many nieces and nephews. He believed in the goodness of our country and was very proud to have served in our federal government to promote its message to others abroad. A high point in Marty's life, only one year ago, was an 80th birthday celebration held in his beloved Chicago at the Chicago Highlands Club and attended by about 80 friends and relatives, many of whom had travelled long distances to be with him. His parents preceded him in death, as did his sister, Margaret Healy, his brother John, and his nephews John D. Ronan and James Ronan IV. He is survived by his loving wife, Clemencia, with whom he shared 40 happy years, and also by his brother James (Lucy), sister-in-law Martha Sud (Krishen), Amalia Kerr (Gary) and brother-in-law, Manuel Santaella (Karen). His nieces and nephews were important people in his life and they shared a mutual concern and love for each other. They are: Thomas Healy, Vikran and Sivan Sud, Mary Ronan Hills, Catherine Ronan Karrels, Grace Ronan, Susan Lynch, Patricia Corry, Stephen, Michael, and James Healy, and Timothy, Christopher, Kevin, and Terry Ronan, Haakon, Karsten, and Thoren Santaella, and Kristian Kerr. Because of Covid 19 a funeral service will be limited to family. Burial will be in the Ronan family plot in Chicago at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sibley Memorial Hospital Foundation, 5525 Loughboro Road NW, Washington DC, 20016 .Phone (202) 537-4257 . Please make checks payable to: Sibley Memorial Hospital Foundation.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sibley Memorial Hospital Foundation, 5525 Loughboro Road NW, Washington DC, 20016 .Phone (202) 537-4257 . Please make checks payable to: Sibley Memorial Hospital Foundation.



